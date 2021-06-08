The school was able to put on the event thanks to support and donations from the community.
Administrators said they wanted to do something to celebrate the senior class and provide them with a positive high school memory after facing a extremely challenging 11th and 12th grade year.
For this year’s graduating class, almost half of their high school experience has been virtual all while enduring, racial injustice, grief and loss either through gun violence or COVID-19.
The event was originally supposed to take place outdoors but due to inclement weather was moved indoors.
— Photos by Langston Collins
