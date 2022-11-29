The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation recently participated in a town hall on financial literacy at Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice.
The town hall, which took place on Nov. 10, featured Malcolm Jenkins, two-time super bowl champion and chairman of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation Malcolm Jenkins, Gwendolyn V. Jenkins, president of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and Parkway principal Jeffrey MacFarland.
In 2021, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation announced its commitment to implement the “Closing the Wealth Gap” program in partnership with Parkway Northwest High School including collaborating on a financial literacy curriculum.
Studies show that by 2053, African Americans are projected to have a negative net worth. The Latinx communities are only 20 years behind. When provided financial education, youth are six times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to own stocks when they are 25 years of age.
As part of the collaboration, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation will bring guest speakers to Parkway NW throughout the school year including delivering the Commencement keynote in May 2022.
The Foundation chose Parkway Northwest High School for its college and career programming success. The school boasts a 99% graduation rate with a student average of more than $10,000 in scholarships.
Parkway Northwest High School aligns with the foundation’s emphasis on mentorship, college readiness and career preparation, including holding courses on financial literacy and seminars on Peace and Social Justice.
— School District of Philadelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.