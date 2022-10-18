Career and technical education (CTE) programs, student leadership and supportive teachers and staff are all elements at the heart of the curriculum at Lincoln High School.
“We’re an all academy high school that prepares our students for college and career,” said Lincoln High principal Jack Nelson. “Our students come from all over the city and they want to attend Lincoln because of the programming, courses and activities that we offer.”
Located at 3201 Ryan Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, Lincoln currently has 2,343 students. The school offers a variety of CTE programs that range from film and video production and health related technologies to sports marketing, horticulture and a newly facilities management program.
Next year, Lincoln will add two additional CTE programs including early childhood education and certified medical assistant.
Upon the completion of the program, students can earn certifications that are accepted in the professional world.
“We have seven CTE programs right now,” Nelson said. “Through the CTE programs, our students are preparing for careers in different industries.
“We also have 15 AP (advanced placement) courses and students can get college prepared courses,” he added. “We have a little bit of everything at Lincoln.”
Lincoln has four academies including the ninth grade academy, science academy, professional services academy and arts academy.
In the ninth grade academy, students have the opportunity to participate in La Salle University’s Early Achievement program. In the program, students complete two freshman courses during the summer and one per semester for the school year.
“In our academy model, we have a ninth grade academy, which of course welcomes transitional eighth graders into the ninth grade,” Nelson said. “That is where they cultivate their own environment. It’s like a little school within a school.”
“They have their own counselor, assistant principal,” he added. “This year alone, we have 675 freshmen that came in this year. Once the students finish ninth grade they have the opportunity to apply for a certain academy.
Adding to Lincoln’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Nelson praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“I have 157 teachers and every teacher is phenomenal,” Nelson said. “We have different events and opportunities where the staff interact with the community. They go above and beyond for our students. They’re just amazing.”
Lincoln has over 700 multilingual students, who as a whole speak more than 20 different languages and come from more than 30 different countries.
To support the newly arrived students, the school’s English language learner ambassadors or multilingual student leaders, give tours, interpret and explain school policies and norms to their new classmates.
Among one of the highlights in the English language learner program is the Culture Fest, a yearly celebration of students’ backgrounds. The cornerstone of the week is the Culture Fair in which students present their countries to their peers.
The school also has a plethora of partnerships including Thomas Jefferson, Einstein Hospital, Temple University, Holy Family and the University of Pennsylvania.
“We have a partnership with the Neubauer Foundation,” Nelson said. “I’m a cohort three Neubauer fellow from 2018, one of the top 25 principles. Being a part of that, there is a $12,500 grant every year that goes to your school for being a participant.
“We’ve used that for internships for our students,” he said. “In 11th and 12th grade, they get an opportunity to go and find work, but we actually pay for it through the internship.
“Our cinematography program just completed an internship in a partnership with NFL films during the summertime,” he added. “We have Fox Chase Farms and we’re working on renewing our partnership with WHYY Media Labs. We’re really grateful for all of the partnerships that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.