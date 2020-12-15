The success of the William Cramp School does not just rely on the students’ academic excellence and personal growth.

At Cramp, the teachers and staff go above and beyond to support their students and make them feel special and this is continuing even through the pandemic.

“We’re trying to mirror as closely as possible all of the things we would normally and regularly be doing each month throughout the school year,” said principal Deanda Logan. “Everything that we would typically do if we were in person, we’re trying to replicate it in the virtual world.”

Designated a community school in 2016, Cramp has been continuing to provide community resources, academic and emotional support, and educational opportunities for students and their families. The K-5 school is located at 3449 N. Mascher Street.

“We’ve been doing a number of things just to try and help folks that have been impacted by the pandemic,” said community school coordinator William Fewer-Reed. “In September, we gave away over 300 backpacks to needy students in the school and in the surrounding community.

“Normally, during the school year we would give five pounds of shelf stable food every month to all the students, but we rerouted that to a local food pantry. We gave away 100 free turkeys as well as 100 free gift baskets away for Thanksgiving.

“Through an organization called Cradles to Crayons, we’ve been continuing to order clothes, coats, strollers, and playpens for anyone who needs them,” he added. “In the new year, we will be able to have GED and ESL classes for parents again like we’ve done in the past. Hopefully, those will continue to be free classes for everyone who needs them.”

Prior to the pandemic, Cramp students would often go to school counselor Julie Cheifetz’s office throughout the day. Now, students can access her throughout the day through a link.

“I hang on a link all day and to me is the equivalent of being in my office,”Cheifetz said. “All the forms students would fill out in the building they can now access it on Google Meets. There is always a kid that inevitably ends up on that link.

“When they can’t get into a Zoom, don’t know where they should be, are having an issue in class, or just want to talk to me they know where my link is and they come there for assistance,” she added. “If I deny them entry into the link, they know that I’m in a meeting and will get back to them afterwards.”

Cramp has a school wide initiative based around social emotional learning. The teachers often start the day with morning meetings that practice self-regulation skills like mood meters or relaxation thermometer with students.

“I will also pop into the morning meetings and listen to what’s going on,” Cheifetz said. “We also have PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), so they go over all the anchors and things that need to be reinforced at the time.”

“I use Nearpod, which is social emotional learning lessons that are interactive. With these lessons you can do it with the whole class, a few students, or individually. Students have boards where they can put their fillings on. In the past, we’ve done lessons on anger management and racism.

“What we’re doing is really a great thing because everyone is working together to make sure our students are getting everything that they need,” she added. “We have great conversations and the feedback itself has been really positive for our students.”

Despite students now learning their lessons virtual, the schedule of the day has remained the same.

“They start the day with morning meetings and then they do phonics,” said special education teacher lead Tonya Cabeza. “Then they go to their literacy block which is followed by a special, which includes physical education or art. They will then have lunch, which is followed by their math block.

“We also provide research based interventions for our special education students. We have an autistic support class that provides their interventions and their verbal behavior. They have wonderful attendance in those classrooms and it’s great to know how those students are coming to school everyday and receive their education virtually.

“They’re trying their best for their teachers and they’re doing a great job,” she added. “Our teachers have really done an amazing job of coming up with new innovative ways to engage our students in learning.”

ESL teacher Anna D’Angelo said that it’s been easier to engage with parents since moving to online learning.

“Because the parents are right there with their children for online learning, I can also have conversations with them in terms of what their needs are,” D’Angelo said. “They’ve told me that they’re gaining technology skills just as much as their children, especially for our younger population.

“What I do for my students that reads fluently, I read the lesson in English and then with a click of the slide I read the lesson with the Spanish translation. I find that the parents are listening in and sometimes share their experiences with children in the lessons.

“We work with our bilingual counselor assistant and she’s very omnipresent talking to the parents in their language,” she added. “We have been keeping our children’s and parents’ needs in the forefront, making sure we assist and provide service for them in any way that we can.”