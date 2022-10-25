Kevin Hart visits elementary school, promotes literacy

The students at Robert Morris Elementary School was surprised by a special visitor earlier this month.
Actor, comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart visited the school in North Philadelphia where he met with students and donated $75,000 to the School District of Philadelphia via Book Trust, a nonprofit that promotes literacy.
The donation by Hart matched a $75,000 donation by JPMorgan Trust. The $150,000 will promote efforts to increase literacy access to kids in the school district.
“Book access remains the single biggest barrier to literacy in this country, where in low-income areas, the ratio of books-to-children is 1 book to 300 kids,” said Kellie O’Keefe, president and CEO of Book Trust.
“We are grateful to JPMorgan Chase and Kevin Hart for investing in the communities we work in to realize better long-term outcomes for students,” O’Keefe added.
During the visit, students spent the morning with Kevin Hart learning about the importance of reading and financial literacy. Hart is the author of two children’s books – “Marcus Makes it Big” and “Marcus Makes a Movie” and each student received a copy of one of the books at the event.
“It is inspiring that Kevin Hart, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Book Trust have teamed up to bring our students knowledge on financial literacy,” said Tameron Dancy, principal of the Robert Morris School.
“I believe students are never too young to begin learning how to manage, save and invest money. I’m looking forward to seeing this experience nurture students’ love of books and inspire them to become young entrepreneurs. Having Kevin Hart show his passion for reading books is just the motivation our young scholars need!” Dancy added.
Over the course of a single school year, Book Trust students choose books every month of the school year from the Scholastic Book Clubs flyer, helping them build home libraries with up to 25 new books each year.
The work of the Book Trust program and its partnerships in Philadelphia supports the school district in achieving its Goals and Guardrails, specifically its goal that every student will read on or above grade level.
“Book Trust’s focus on early literacy sets a strong foundation for students to be successful in middle school, high school and beyond,” said Lisa Bono, JPMorgan Chase market executive.
“The additional emphasis on book choice and ownership makes them a great community partner, aligning well with our firm’s racial equity commitment to encourage financial literacy for young adults,” Bono added.
Since 2019, the School District of Philadelphia has partnered with Book Trust to provide more than 543,000 books to 38,000 students in Kindergarten-Grade 3 and is currently operating in 72 District elementary schools this academic year.
The partnership was made possible by a significant grant from the William Penn Foundation, as part of its focus on early literacy, with additional support provided by other local and national supporters.
