How to Spark Your Child’s Interest in the Field of Education

If your child is an effective communicator and a natural-born leader, they may have what it takes to be an amazing teacher. However, a love of learning is fundamental to a career in education.

Here are a few ways to cultivate a passion for learning and put this rewarding career path on your child’s radar:

• Be a good role model: Whether it’s checking out library books and watching documentaries or pursuing an advanced degree, you can serve as role model by demonstrating the ways that learning can and should be a lifelong pursuit.

• Be understanding: School is not always going to be easy. Avoid punishments and other negative consequences for less than stellar grades. Such an approach is unlikely going to motivate your child to work harder and may only backfire. Instead, start a conversation and find out what’s going on. There could be a larger issue causing the setback.

• Make learning fun: You can help make sure that learning never feels like a chore by giving your child the space and tools to explore topics of interest to them. For example, if your child wants to learn to play a musical instrument, check out new tools that make the process fun and easy.

For example, the range of keyboards available from Casio have built-in learning tools and also connect to the Chordana Play app, which can help budding musicians quickly take their skills to the next level. With the option to add any MIDI file into the app, your child can select the exact songs they want to learn.

• Encourage peer-to-peer tutoring: Is your child excelling in a particular subject? Encourage them to help out classmates who may be struggling in the same area. Whether they volunteer their time bringing friends up to speed or turn it into a business, this is an excellent way for your child to hone instructional skills.

When it comes to math and science, free online resources can help them dial in their own grasp of the material and get started tutoring. Check out Casio’s education resource page, which features lesson plans and webinars — useful tools for students and educators of all ages. To access these resources, visit casioeducation.com.

Today’s students are tomorrow’s teachers. By instilling a love of learning in your child, you may spark their interest in the field of education.

— Statepoint