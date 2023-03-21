How to prepare for a college visit

For high school students who are in the process of researching a variety of colleges and universities, admissions professionals recommend scheduling campus visits to get a better feel for the schools.
Here are tips for how students can get the most out of college visits.
Start planning earlyAs students get closer to the final year of high school, their schedules are filled trying to balance school and a social life — all while exploring potential college campuses. To lessen the stress, some experts suggest families begin discussing college as early as when a student is in elementary school.
Visit campuses while on vacation
Trying to plan extended road trips to a long list of schools can be laborious. Instead, families should take detours to visit campuses while on other trips or vacations.
Take some virtual tours
Some colleges may be too far from home for students to make an initial visit. For those individuals, there are now online services — such as eCampusTours and YourCampus360 — that allow prospective students to explore a college campus from the comfort of their couches.
Explore on your own
Of course you should take the official campus tour, but be sure to allow time to poke around on your own. The trained tour guides will show you a school’s selling points. But the oldest and prettiest buildings don’t give you the entire picture of a college, nor does the one dorm room that was manicured for visitors. Try to walk the extra mile and get the complete picture of the campus.
Talk to students on campus
While campus tour guides may be able to answer many of your academic questions, blogger Lynn O’Shaughnessy notes they are often paid to show their school in a positive light. Prospective students should talk to current students on campus to get a clearer picture of a school’s culture.
Explore academic departments
Along with being comfortable with the campus environment, students should explore academic departments that are of interest to them. Talk to professors or sit in on a class lecture to get a feel for a program and explore what opportunities would be available to you.
Visit a dining hall or student center
Get a feel for the school’s atmosphere by observing current students in a cafeteria or student union. This will give you a chance to experience what it would be like to be a student at that college or university.
Ask about campus safety
With the amount of time traditional college students spend on campus, feeling safe on school grounds is an important factor to consider when exploring colleges. Prospective students should ask tour guides about campus safety policies and explore the school’s history of on-campus incidents.
Get financial aid information
Along with understanding the culture of a school and the academic options it provides, students should also research financial aid opportunities available at a college or university. Students should have a list of questions to ask a school’s financial aid department while on campus.
Read the bulletin boardsWhen you visit the student center, academic buildings and residence halls, take a few minutes to read the bulletin boards. They provide a quick and easy way to see what’s happening on campus. The ads for lectures, clubs, recitals and plays can give you a good sense of the types of activities going on outside of the classrooms.
Pick up a student newspaper
While on campus, make sure to check out the college newspaper, which will clue you in to the important issues on campus and what students care about.
Schedule a sleep overIf it’s at all possible, spend a night at the college. Most schools encourage overnight visits, and nothing will give you a better sense of student life than a night in a residence hall. Your student host can provide a wealth of information, and you’re likely to chat with many other students on the hallway. You’ll also get a good sense of the school’s personality.
Document your visitIf you’re visiting more than one school during your college search, each campus is likely to blend together. While on school grounds, take notes during the tour and capture images of campus in order to create a visual index of what you’ve seen to review later.
