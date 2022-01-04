How to ensure your child's screen time is educational and meaningful

Statepoint
Did you know that your child’s screen time can be educational, thought-provoking and meaningful? Here’s how to ensure that happens:
Make educational screen time fun: The best learning apps for kids these days don’t just cover traditional school subjects, they also add creativity, problem-solving and social-emotional skills into the mix. Such tools will help lay the groundwork for a lifelong love of learning. Seek out educational games and content presented in fun and engaging ways.
Pay attention: For greater peace of mind, consider leveraging tools and features that offer insights into the activities your child is engaging in online. For example, educational apps might feature a parent dashboard, which can allow you to check-in and track your child’s progress with the program’s curriculum.
Stick with the program: The most versatile educational tech tools are ones that grow with your child’s skills and interests and offer an expansive library of content so kids never get bored. For example, LeapFrog Academy, an interactive learning program designed by educators for children 3-6 years old, features over 2,000 engaging games, eBooks, activities and more. Kids can earn certificates and rewards for their achievements. Plus, the app can be used on a variety of devices, including computers, tablets and smartphones, and kids can even save their favorite activities to play without Wi-Fi. For more information, visit www.leapfrogacademy.com.
Set a good example: Your kids are paying attention to your screen time use. If you want your child’s screen time to be meaningful, yours should be too. Talk to your child about healthy digital habits and then set a good example.
One thing is certain, kids absolutely love their tech tools. The good news is that by seeking out the best tools, games and apps, screen time can actually add value to their life.
