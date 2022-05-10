How much do you know about Jackie Robinson?

Jackie Robinson burst onto the scene in 1947. He quickly became baseball’s top drawing card and a symbol of hope for millions of Americans.
In 1972, the Dodgers retired his uniform number 42. In 1997, Major League Baseball “universally” retired his uniform number, 42, across all Major League teams; he was the first pro athlete in any sport to be honored.
Initiated for the first time on April 15, 2004, Major League Baseball has adopted a new annual tradition, “Jackie Robinson Day,” on which every player on every team wears No. 42.
Below is a quiz on the baseball legend:
1. Which team did Jackie Robinson play for?
A) New York Yankees
B) Brooklyn Dodgers
C) Atlanta Braves
2. Which college did Jackie Robinson attend?
A) University of Georgia
B) UCLA (University of California)
C) University of New York
3. Jackie Robinson was born on which date?
A) Feb. 28, 1919
B) Jan. 31, 1919
C. Dec. 15, 1919
4. Jackie Robinson was from Cairo,
A) New York
B) California
C) Georgia
5. ________ is a system of keeping people of different races separate
A) civil rights
B) athlete
C) segregation
6. Jackie Robinson married _____ in 1946
A) Betty
B) Rachel
C) Mary
7. In 1947, Jackie was named ________
A) Rookie of the Year
B) Man of the Year
C. Most Valuable Player
8. Jackie Robinson retired at the age of ____
A) 58
B) 37
C).40
9. In 1947, Major League Baseball _______ Jackie Robinson’s number. His number was ____
A) retired; 42
B) gave away; 23
10. After retiring, Jackie Robinson became vice president of a
A) coffee shop
B) ice cream parlor
C) fast food restaurant
11. Jackie Robinson marched alongside which person
A) Pres. Barack Obama
B) Martin Luther King Jr.
C. Malcolm X
12. What was the first team Jackie played for before the Dodgers?
A) Atlanta, Braves
B) N.Y Mets
C) Kansas City Monarchs
D) Brooklyn Dodgers (Montreal Royals)
13. What team was Jackie Robinson traded to at the end of his career?
A) Boston Red Socks
B) New York Mets
C) New York Yankees
D) New York Giants
14. What position did Jackie Robinson start his MLB career at?
A) First base
B) Second base
C) Shortstop
D) Third base
15. What award did Jackie Robinson receive posthumously in 1984?
A) Presidential Citizens Medal
B) Presidential Medal Of Honor
C) Congressional Gold Medal
D) Presidential Medal Of Freedom
—www.funtrivia.com
