Jackie Robinson burst onto the scene in 1947. He quickly became baseball’s top drawing card and a symbol of hope for millions of Americans.
In 1972, the Brooklyn Dodgers retired his uniform No. 42. In 1997, Major League Baseball universally retired his uniform number, 42, across all Major League teams; he was the first pro athlete in any sport to be honored this way.
Initiated for the first time on April 15, 2004, Major League Baseball has adopted a new annual tradition, “Jackie Robinson Day,” on which every player on every team wears No. 42.
Below is a quiz on the baseball legend. How much do you know?
1. Which team did Jackie Robinson play for?
A) New York Yankees
B) Brooklyn Dodgers
C) Atlanta Braves
2. Which college did Jackie Robinson attend?A) University of Georgia
B) UCLA (University of California)
C) University of New York
3. Jackie Robinson was born on which date?A) Feb. 28, 1919
B) Jan. 31, 1919
C) Dec. 15, 1919
4. Jackie Robinson was from Cairo, ____?
A) New York
B) California
C) Georgia
5. _____ is a system of keeping people of different races separateA) civil rights
B) athlete
C) segregation
6. Jackie Robinson married _____ in 1946A) Betty
B) Rachel
C) Mary
7. In 1947, Jackie was named ________A) Rookie of the Year
B) Man of the Year
C) Most Valuable Player
8. Jackie Robinson retired at the age of ____
A) 58
B) 37
C) 40
9. In 1947, Major League Baseball _______ Jackie Robinson’s number. His number was ____
A) retired; 42
B) gave away; 23
10. After retiring, Jackie Robinson became vice president of a ____
A) coffee shop
B) ice cream parlor
C) fast food restaurant
11. Jackie Robinson marched alongside which person ____
A) President Barack Obama
B) Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
C) Malcolm X
2. What was the first team Jackie Robinson played for before the Dodgers?
A) Atlanta Braves
B) New York Mets
C) Brooklyn Dodgers (Montreal Royals)
13. What team was Jackie Robinson traded to at the end of his career?
A) Boston Red Socks
B) New York Giants
C) New York Yankees
4. What position did Jackie Robinson start his MLB career at?
A) First base
B) Second base
C) Shortstop
15. What award did Jackie Robinson receive posthumously in 1984?A) Presidential Citizens Medal
B) Presidential Medal Of Honor
C) Presidential Medal Of Freedom
