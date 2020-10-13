Many kids gravitate toward technology, leaving parents looking for ways to introduce it to them in a safe, age-appropriate way. Here are three examples of how kids can turn to their gadgets and gear to inspire their creative side, build new skills and even get outdoors and on the move:

• Make a Movie: Budding creators and cinematographers can sharpen their technical skills and become content creators using the new KidiZoom Creator Cam digital camera from VTech. This high-definition video camera kit features a green screen and over 20 animated backgrounds that let kids pretend to get chased by a T-Rex, go to outer space or even disappear. Setting up the shot with the tabletop tripod (which turns into a selfie stick) and using the built-in microphone, kid creators can capture great footage, then use the easy, on-screen editing tools to add intros and music or produce trick shots and time-lapse video. With safety in mind, there is no built-in Wi-Fi, giving parents control over how kids share their content. After a masterpiece is complete, at parent’s discretion, the video can be uploaded and shared with friends and family via the included USB cable.

• Write a Story: Does your child love to tell or write stories? A host of apps designed for kids at various ages and stages can help them hone their craft and share their literary works. Some offer pictorial writing prompts, giving kids ideas of what to write about next. Other apps serve as publishing tools, allowing kids how to transform their work into eBooks to be shared.

• Capture the Action: Wearable tech is great for kids on the move. Whether they are leaping, running, biking or engaged in the device’s built-in active play challenges, they can capture the action using the two cameras of the Smartwatch DX2, and then customize the photos and footage using the device’s Silly Me app. Both kids and parents will enjoy everything this innovative, safe smartwatch has to offer.

Expanding your child’s creative skills and interests is easier than ever these days thanks to kid-friendly technology offering new creative outlets and inspiration.