More than 200 high school students learned about justice, mental health and wellness and the importance of advocacy through the second annual equity summit.
The summit, which was held last month, was hosted by the Heights Philadelphia and the Wharton Undergraduate Division of the University of Pennsylvania.
“We are so grateful to our partners at Wharton for helping Heights bring this Equity Summit back for its second year,” said Sara L. Woods, Esq., co-president of Heights Philadelphia, in a statement.
“These high school students are Philadelphia’s next generation of leaders and this Summit continues to be a powerful catalyst for empowering them to work toward creating a more equitable Philadelphia,” she said.
During the event, students learned the principles of equity-centered work, explored ways to implement these principles in their communities, and reflected on the value of equity in nurturing inclusive and equitable environments.
Tracy Wood, executive director of the Black Doctors Consortium; Dr. Renita Miller, chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Wharton; and Dr. Sabriya K. Jubilee, chief of equity for the School District of Philadelphia were among the keynote speakers.
In addition to keynote speakers, the students had the chance to meet with and engage in workshops provided by Penn Office of Social Equity and Community, University of Pennsylvania, Youthcast Media Group, Philly Children’s Movement, Thomas Jefferson University, Mr. Positive LLC, Divulge Alliance, Inc., PA Youth Vote, CI&T, Family Resource Center at Penn, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Heights Collegians, Transition to Hope, Philadelphia Student Union, JUNTOS, Civic Capital and CAIR Philadelphia.
“It was a privilege to host such an impressive group of high school students on our campus,” Miller said in a statement.
“Initiatives like the Equity Summit play a critical role in driving students’ enthusiasm for equity-centered work. We are proud to help them make valuable connections and ignite that spark,” she added.
Heights Philadelphia co-president Sean E. Vereen said the heart of the summit continues to be the student voice.
“This summit continues to be an opportunity to show our students that their voice and education matter to so many of us around the city,” Vereen said in a statement.
“When students hear from people that look like them, and people who are different but connected by the struggle for racial, gender, and economic equality, our students can see the opportunities that are before them and know that they are achievable.”
