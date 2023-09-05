High-schoolers from The School District of Philadelphia met with district officials and Attorney General Michelle A. Henry last month to discuss the impact gun violence has on students mental health and well-being.

“Gun violence is an epidemic that affects the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day,” Henry said. “Gun violence not only kills, it can harm our loved ones in other invisible ways — like harming their mental health.

