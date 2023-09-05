High-schoolers from The School District of Philadelphia met with district officials and Attorney General Michelle A. Henry, center, last month to discuss the impact gun violence has on students mental health and well-being. — PHOTOS COURTESY OF SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA
During the event, students shared how they learned about gun violence, shootings and other traumatic events in their communities.
High-schoolers from The School District of Philadelphia met with district officials and Attorney General Michelle A. Henry last month to discuss the impact gun violence has on students mental health and well-being.
“Gun violence is an epidemic that affects the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day,” Henry said. “Gun violence not only kills, it can harm our loved ones in other invisible ways — like harming their mental health.
“I’m here in Philadelphia to hear directly from these students and learn from them the impact this epidemic is having on young people in our Commonwealth.”
Students expressed frustration about the frequency and proximity of shootings near their schools and how that pattern disrupts their learning. The high-schoolers were also asked how adults can better support students’ mental health.
“As we strive to accelerate academic achievement, we cannot ignore the impact that gun violence has on our ability to educate students,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr.
“We appreciate Attorney General Henry for meeting with our students and are proud of our students for sharing their voice on an issue that is having a devastating effect on our community.”
The School District of Philadelphia is one of many school districts participating in the Office of Attorney General’s Safe2Say Something program.
The program allows students to anonymously report instances of violence at their schools including gun violence, bullying, or threats of suicide.
