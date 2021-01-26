High School Quiz

Can you answer these questions?
1. Which of the following is not one of the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA?
A. Adenine
B. Guanine
C. Uracil
D. Cytosine
2. Who was the author of “Common Sense?”
A. James Fenimore Cooper
B. Ralph Waldo Emerson
C. William Faulkner
D. Thomas Paine
3. Solve for X: 8x + 16 = 24
A. x = 0
B. x = 1
C. x = 2
D. x = 3
4. What was the first state to ratify the Constitution?
A. Pennsylvania
B. New York
C. Delaware
D. New Jersey
5. What elements can be found in the first column of the periodic table?
A. Alkali metals
B. Noble Gases
C. Halogens
D. Transition metals
6. Which of these is not a work by William Shakespeare?
A. Hamlet
B. Othello
C. The Tempest
D. The Iliad
7. What type of triangle has two sides equal in length?
A. Perpendicular
B. Parallel
C. Isosceles
D. Equilateral
8. Which scientist is credited with the laws of motion?
A. Einstein
B. Newton
C. Galileo
D. Bohr
9. A haiku is a traditional poem from which country?
A. China
B. Japan
C. Vietnam
D. Korea
10. How do you find the sine of an angle?
A. Opposite/Adjacent
B. Opposite/Hypotenuse
C. Adjacent/Opposite
D. Adjacent/Hypotenuse
11. What is the poetry device used when the same consonant sound occurs at the beginning of words in a sequence?
A. Alliteration
B. Assonance
C. Onomatopoeia
D. Metaphor
12. An equation with x%5E2 is representative of what kind of formula?
A. Linear
B. Quadratic
C. Polynomial
D. Exponential
13. How many branches of the U.S. government are there?
A. Two
B. Three
C. Four
D. Five
14. Which of these is NOT a perfect square?
A. 25
B. 64
C. 121
D. 139
