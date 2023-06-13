More than 500 students in eighth grade, high school and college were recognized last week for their hard work and accomplishments.
Heights Philadelphia celebrated its inaugural class with a graduation celebration at Citizens Bank Park. The students were led into the stadium by the Phillie Phanatic and were entertained by the band SNACKTIME. Rick Williams, 6ABC’s news anchor, was also onsite to honor the students. The event was held on June 2.
During the event, the eighth grade graduates wore pins and blue cords, seniors wore orange stoles and the college graduates wore blue stoles.
“We are proud to celebrate our students in the Philly way that we celebrate our sports teams — with a rousing send off,” said co-president of Heights Philadelphia Sara L. Woods in a statement.
“Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars merged together to form Heights Philadelphia last year because of our love of Philadelphia’s young people,” she said.
“As Heights, together we are transforming pathways to college and career for our young people. We can’t wait to follow our students’ lead as they reach new heights, and return as our first class of Heights alumni,” she added.
In its first year, 571 students graduated from Heights Philadelphia including 78 collegiate students, 420 high school students and 70 middle school students.
The education non-profit connects students — especially Black, Latino, and first-generation scholars — with a network of people who believe, and invest in, their talents.
Heights student offerings begins in middle school and provide access to the critical academic, workforce, and college supports that break down systemic barriers and propel economic mobility.
The organization works with students to not only provide programming, but also individualized advising, academic enrichment, internship opportunities, and financial support to create pathways to success through every critical step of students’ lives.
“This is about investing in our youth — the future of this city — to make a stronger and more equitable Philadelphia,” said Heights Philadelphia co-president Sean E. Vereen in a statement.
“All Philadelphia students deserve a path to economic mobility through college and workforce success,” he said. “We are so proud of Heights students who are thinking bigger and aiming higher to accomplish their goals.”
