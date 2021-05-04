Great Ways to Encourage Kids to Move More

Statepoint
Want to encourage kids to move more?
The latest technology, gear and apps are helping make movement and exercise fun. Here’s how:
• Learn online: From dance to yoga to martial arts, there are a range of online classes available that are designed just for kids. These are perfect for a time when many extracurricular activities are not meeting in person.
• Get up and go: New wearable tech options for kids are packed with features that invite kids to get up and go. Check out the sleek, yet durable KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2. This multi-function smartwatch is just like Mom and Dad’s, but designed just for kids!
Whether kids are biking, skateboarding or playing sports, the watch’s two cameras allow them to capture on-the-go action videos. Plus, it includes an assortment of games, such as Monster Detector, which uses the camera and augmented reality to help kids find and capture monsters in the real world. They can also use the watch’s motion sensor for active play challenges.
• Catch me if you can: Kids can create awesome videos with the KidiZoom Creator Cam, a high-definition video camera kit that includes a tripod and selfie stick, as well as a built-in microphone and editing tools.
The included green screen comes with over 20 animated backgrounds — like getting chased by a T-Rex and going to outer space — for cool trick shots and time-lapse videos that not only hone kids’ creativity and technical skills, but also encourage them to move.
• Adventure time: Whether on a camping excursion or a backyard safari, kids can add excitement to any adventure by using walkie-talkies. The kid-safe KidiGo Walkie Talkies have a 650-foot range and feature a digital connection that is clear and keeps kids’ conversations secure. Little adventurers can also send messages back and forth by choosing from preset animated messages or use the devices for real-time gaming.
• Move and do good: With the free UNICEF Kid Power app, kids will be inspired to do good while moving. Using the app, playful movement is transformed into lifesaving nutrition delivered to children in need around the world.
By looking to new games, apps and devices, you can encourage your little ones to move more and have more on-the-go fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.