Good news in the district

School district earns accreditation system-wide and for 15 additional high schools
The Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) recently announced that the School District of Philadelphia has earned system-wide accreditation, the gold standard for measuring and advancing school improvement. The entity also approved accreditation for 15 high schools.
Middle States accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards focused on continuous and District-wide efforts to grow and improve student performance and the District’s capacity to effect that growth.
Led by the District’s Office of Academic Supports, individual high schools began seeking MSA-CESS accreditation in 2017. In 2019, the District shifted to a system-wide accreditation, in which MSA recognizes and validates existing organizational and operational systems in schools.
During this process, the District receives accreditation simultaneously with its schools. Due to the number of high schools involved, the District will accreditate all schools within a three-group process. Thirty-seven of the 54 District high schools have been accredited, with a goal for all SDP high schools receiving accreditation by 2024.
Seven district high schools that earned new accreditation for seven years include Academy at Palumbo, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Ben Franklin High School, Franklin Learning Center, Kensington CAPA, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, and West Philadelphia High School.
Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Kensington Health/Sciences, Kensington High School, Lincoln High School, Parkway West, Robeson High School, Saul High School and Swenson High School earned re-accreditation for another seven years.
Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, the MSA-CESS accreditation is a third-party validation that the District is improving student performance and meeting distinguished standards of excellence. Schools with the accreditation are eligible for certain federal funds. It also is one of the pre-requisites used by the College Board in determining a school’s eligibility to serve as a College Board test center and to offer Advanced Placement courses.
To receive recommendation, all District offices and 15 high schools had representatives, including employees, students, parents and community members, complete a self-study and provide evidence to support the self-study. Interviews were conducted during the MSA-CESS’s District visit in May 2021.
A recommendation for approval was made in June.
