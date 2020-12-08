Good news in the district

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia hosts a T-shirt design contest

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia is hosting a T-shirt design contest for its future Dress Down for Philly Public Schools. The design is for the back of the Dress Down Philly 2021 shirts.

The contest is open to Philadelphia School District high school students. Students must use EPS or AI files only. All entrees must be submitted by Jan. 8, 2021.

The winner will receive a $100 Visa gift card, $100 donation to winner’s school of choice, an autograph signing booth at Dress Down Philly’s Promo event in Love Park (Spring 2021), and a free dress down Philly T-shirt. The winner will also have their design on every Dress Down Philly T-shirt.

Dress Down Philly raises funds and builds awareness in support of Philadelphia public schools. Each Dress Down Philly T-shirt purchased helps fund a public school’s most pressing needs. In its first two years, Dress Down Philly has raised $100,000.

For more information, visit dressdownphilly.com.