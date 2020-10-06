Family Academy: Virtual Courses and Training

Last school year, FACT (Family Academy: Courses and Training) started on the road and expanded out into your communities, allowing you to “Learn Where You Live.”

With schools and locations closed, the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Family and Community Engagement decided to bring their “Learn Where You Live” plan one step further. It is offering virtual courses over Zoom that can be conveniently accessed from any internet-enabled computer or mobile device. Anyone can join them from the comfort of their home.

FACT is offering virtual opportunities for parents to learn the skills and tools needed to support their child or children through any academic endeavor.

Do you need tips for supporting your child’s remote learning? Or just a few tips to help deal with stress? Our courses can help you accomplish your goals.

Feel free to join for as many courses as you are able to attend. There is no need to preregister. Just join Zoom using the course’s meeting link. Before joining a Zoom meeting on a computer or mobile device, you can download the Zoom app online or in your device’s app store. Otherwise, you may be prompted to download and install Zoom when you click a link to join.

All sessions will be recorded and posted online for future viewing. Go to www.philasd.org/face/fact/ for more information and to check out the sessions.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

Using a Chromebook with Google Classroom

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.

Find Your Fit: Understanding the School Selection Process

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m.

Chromebooks with Google Classroom & Understanding School Selection

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m.

Parent Portal: The Parent’s Education Gateway

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m.

How to Support Your Kindergarten Child with Virtual Learning

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m.

Multilingual — Parent Portal & How to Support Your Kindergarten Child with Virtual Learning

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m.

Bullying, Cyber-bullying and Harassment: An Overview for Parents and Guardians

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.

Multilingual — Bullying, Cyber-bullying and Harassment: An Overview for Parents and Guardians

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.

Find Your Future: Guide to Career Pathways

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m.

Find Your Future: College Readiness

—School District of Philadelphia