Good news in the district

Francis Hopkinson School receives Philadelphia Eagles hometown grant
The Philadelphia Eagles, in partnership with American Dairy Association North East, recently awarded the Francis Hopkinson School with an NFL Hometown Grant of $5,000.
“I would like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles and American Dairy Association North East for their generous donation to our school,” said Francis Hopkinson School principal Margaret Shriver in a statement.
“We know that healthy eating habits and lifestyles play an important role in student success, and the Philadelphia Eagles are helping to champion this for our students,” she added.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris and Eagles Cheerleaders Corinne and Ariana joined mascot SWOOP and the Hopkinson Eagle to participate in activities with third through sixth-grade students. Students also received Philadelphia Eagles t-shirts and swag.
The school was later presented with a $5,000 Hometown Grant check that will be used to purchase a new refrigerator, leakproof breakfast bags for breakfast in the classroom and gym equipment.
“We would like to congratulate Principal Shriver and the Francis Hopkinson School on this well-deserved honor,” said Vice President of Community Relations of the Philadelphia Eagles Julie Hirshey.
“Through their participation in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, the students and faculty have clearly demonstrated their commitment to living a healthy lifestyle by maintaining a balanced diet and being physically active. On behalf of American Dairy Association North East, we are proud to present the Francis Hopkinson School with an NFL Hometown Grant,” she added.
School District of Philadelphia, Tobias Harris Charitable Fund and SHARE Food Program hosted turkey giveaway for families
The School District of Philadelphia, the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia 76er Tobias Harris’ Charitable Fund, Eat Right Philly, GIANT Food Stores and Share Food Program provided turkeys and produce boxes to District families.
The Tobias Harris Charitable Fund has provided 375 turkeys to be given to families at the five schools selected in the District including Horace Howard Furness High School, Feltonville Intermediate, John H. Taggart School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and William Dick School.
