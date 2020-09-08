Good news in the district

Masterman students

win approval for a state markerFive students from Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School have obtained approval from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for a state marker to honor the 1967 student walkouts in which more than 3,000 Philadelphia public school students protested injustice and inequity.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission opens up for applications for a limited number of state markers, encouraging individuals, private organizations and local groups to nominate historic properties, persons, and events of significance.

The applications must demonstrate “a significant impact on times and has statewide and/or national, rather than local or regional, historical significance.”

Masterman juniors Alison Fortenberry, Tatiana Bennett, Nia Weeks, Taryn Flaherty and Aden Gonzales voluntarily organized themselves during the summer of 2019 working closely with an advisory team which included a Masterman history teacher, a chief archivist at Temple University Urban Archives, a professor from the University of Pennsylvania and several others.

With the guidance of their advisers, the students turned in a 104-page application and received notice in March 2020 about the approval of the state marker.

The group also won awards at the 2019 citywide National History Day competition and all of the students placed in the top five of the 2019 statewide competition with two who qualified for the national competition in June 2019.

The students are coordinating fundraisers to secure the $2,200 needed to build the marker. They also hope to set up a dedication ceremony once it’s approved.