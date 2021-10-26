Good news in the district

District revamps 2022-23 school selection process
The 2022-23 school selection process for School District of Philadelphia students and families will be a little bit different this year.
Changes have been made to the school selection process to coincide with the Board of Education’s Goals and Guardrails plan. The changes were made after the selection process underwent an equity review.
The review included a school selection survey and meetings where feedback from hundreds of district stakeholders including principals, parents and students.
This year’s school selection process will be moved to a computerized lottery system to support greater access for students who meet the qualifications, ZIP code preference will be applied at select criteria-based schools for students who meet the minimum qualifications, school selection and wait lists will be managed centrally, and PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) scores, letters of recommendation and interviews will not be required for eligibility or admission.
The online application will also be available in nine different languages.
Applications will be accepted for students who will be entering grades K-12 for the 2022-23 school year. The application period ends at midnight on Nov. 21.
Students and families who need additional support for the school selection process can connect with their school’s counselor.
For more information on the school selection process, visit philasd.org/findyourfit.
Glen Foerd launches Teen Arts program this fall
Glen Foerd, a public park and nonprofit cultural site in Philadelphia, recently announced the launch of its inaugural Teen Arts program this fall.
Made possible with the generous support of the Connelly Foundation, Glen Foerd’s after-school Teen Arts program was created for high school students with the aim to empower them through collaborative art-making and historical inquiry, and to foster interest in and appreciation of the arts.
Jihan Thomas, a Philadelphia-based visual artist and community arts educator, will conduct the semester-long program.
Eight rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors from Northeast High School, St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls, Central High School, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, and Maritime Academy Charter School will be participating in the program that will take place after school at Glen Foerd with biweekly meetings.
All the participants will have the opportunity to create new original projects and will receive a $250 stipend for their involvement in the program.
With a behind-the-scenes look at the historic estate, the students will examine artifacts from Glen Foerd’s collection and explore themes that relate history to the present. From this foundation, participants will execute original creative projects, harnessing their individual skills and interests to collaboratively produce a culminating project of their work.
The teen-led creative framework facilitates self-exploration and the development of cooperative team skills while exposing participants to Philadelphia’s history and culture.
For more information about Glen Foerd’s Teen Arts Program, call (215) 632-5330 or visit www.glenfoerd.org.
