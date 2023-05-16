Good news in the district

Kensington High students win states, advance to nationals
Kensington High School students won first place at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, making history as the first School District of Philadelphia school to take home the highest placement in the state competition.
More than 3,000 Career and Technical Education (CTE) students throughout Pennsylvania, who advanced from their district competition, competed in the state competition, which showcased students’ leadership and career development skills.
Students participated in individual and team contests of technical knowledge and know-how that covered everything from Advertising Design to Welding and World Skills competitions.
SkillsUSA, a national organization of students, teachers and industry representatives who work together to prepare students with the necessary skills to pursue careers in technical, skilled and service occupations, including health occupations and for further education.
“I am so incredibly proud of these students,” said Shanelle Lockhart, Kensington High School teacher and SkillsUSA advisor, in a statement.
“Kensington isn’t a CTE school, rather a comprehensive school with three CTE programs and this puts us on the map. It’s a big deal and it means everything. I’m still in shock taking it all in.”
Seniors Angela Ramos, Jean Rivas-Rodriguez and Sammy Canela will represent Pennsylvania at the national SkillsUSA competition in June in Atlanta.
Ramos wants to be an Informatics Nurse Specialist, Rivas-Rodriguez wants to enter the military and then become a videogame designer and Canela wants to become a web designer.
The three students are part of Kensington’s Computer Supports Systems Technology program, a CTE program that prepares students to apply basic engineering principles and technical skills in support of professionals who use computer systems. The program of study launched seven years ago however, this was the first time that Kensington High School competed at the district and state level.
Students captured the first-place gold medal for the Career Pathway Showcase in the field of business, management and technology. Students showcased their knowledge of their career pathway by presenting how it relates to the program they are part of and how they can obtain a career in IT.
“This recognition validates the work and dedication from our students and educators and shows how our schools are preparing students for success beyond our walls,” said the School District of Philadelphia’s CTE executive director Michelle Armstrong in a statement.
“This is a huge deal and shows the impact that these types of programs can have on students and school culture.”
