Good news in the district

Roosevelt School kicks off National Bullying Prevention Month with virtual school assembly
Seventh and eighth grade students at the Roosevelt School kicked off National Bullying Prevention month last week with a virtual school assembly.
The assembly, which was held Oct.13, was a part of #HatNotHate, an anti-bullying campaign which encourages people to make, wear, and post handmade blue hats.
Shira Blumenthal, the founder of #HatNotHate, showed the virtual school assembly on “The Shi Show,” her popular Facebook Live show.
Actor Reid Miller, star of Joe Bell, and Jane Clementi, co-founder of the Tyler Clementi Foundation and Chair of the North Jersey Anti-Bullying Task Force also particpated in the event.
Roosevelt students received donations of 600 handmade blue hats and 120 Creativity for Kids #HatNotHate Quick Knit Loom kits.
They also participated in discussions with Blumenthal, Miller, who recently showed his support for the campaign on social media, and Clementi, who created the charity in her son Tyler’s name who fell victim to bullying, about the importance of ending bullying and tools for dealing with the issue.
#HatNotHate has collected more than 65,000 blue knit hats, 32,000 of them during the height of the pandemic, donated from craft activists from 13 countries and all 50 states.
Throughout October, Blumenthal hosted virtual assemblies with students across the U.S.
“October is a special time of the year for us to really amplify our anti-bullying message,” said Blumenthal. “We’re encouraged and inspired by the students from Roosevelt and schools around the country who are passionate about this movement.
“Since #HatNotHate’s inception, our goal has been not only to end bullying but to offer tools to help those suffering from anxiety, including the very acts of knitting and crocheting, which carry proven mental health benefits,” she added.
Prior to 2020, Blumenthal visited schools across the country donating hats during National Bullying Prevention Month.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign has marked the month with virtual assemblies and donations in order to continue to support and empower kids to stand up to bullying and feel encouraged with all the love imbued in these handmade hats.
District hosted FAFSA Challenge Kick-Off
The School District of Philadelphia hosted its 6th Annual FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Challenge Kickoff on Oct. 6. The event provided live support to District students and families.
Students were able to complete their federal student aid ID registration and FAFSA applications online with trained FAFSA experts. .
Students and families who completed the FAFSA during the event were entered into a raffle to win one of three prizes (iPods, $75 gift card, Beats earbuds). Challenge prizes to support the FAFSA Challenge for 2021-2022 school year are funded by the Wilt Chamberlain Foundation.
The event was sponsored by the Philadelphia 76ers with additional support from 12 Plus, College Possible and West Philadelphia Promise Corps.
