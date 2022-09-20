Good news in the district

Office Depot distributes more than 1000 backpacks to Louis H. Farrell Students
Office Depot teamed up with the School District of Philadelphia to support students, parents and teachers at Louis H. Farrell School in Westminster, through the company’s Start Proud! program.
During a back-to-school celebration on Aug. 31, Office Depot distributed more than 1000 backpacks to Louis H. Farrell School students filled with school supplies like notebooks, composition books, crayons, pencils, highlighters and more.
Each backpack bundle provided more than $100 of economic relief to each recipient family.
With support from Boise Paper, the school also received Office Depot OfficeMax merchandise cards to help provide students with additional supplies throughout the year.
76ers launched back-to-school tour at Wright Elementary School
The 76ers hosted the first stop on their back-to-school tip off tour at the Richard R. Wright Elementary School last month. All students received branded backpacks and school supplies for the school year.
Members of the 76ers ENT team, including mascot Franklin the Dog, Squad 76, the Sixers Stixers, DJ Ghost and 76ers game day MC Ray Hancock were among the special guests.
