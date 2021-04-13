Good news in the district

Masterman students advance to finals in international math competition
A group of high schoolers at the Julia R. Masterman School have advanced to the finals in the MathWorks Math Modeling (M3) Challenge, a competition that drew more than 2,400 11th and 12th graders in the U.S. and the U.K., this year.
The team, which includes Tobias Beidler-Shenk, Tanay Bennur, Hayden Gold, Owen Moss and Ethan Soloway, has one last hurdle on April 26 when they present their findings virtually to a panel of professional mathematicians for final validation.
Moss said that the M3 Challenge is very unique compared to other math competitions.
“We revel in the opportunity to participate in M3 Challenge not merely because of immense applicability and importance of math modeling, nor solely because of the wonderful uniqueness of the competition and its constraints, but because of the very nature of the challenge itself,” Moss said.
“It’s a testament to the ideal of intellectual firepower — that any problem, given enough creativity and strategic thinking, can be solved.”
In addition to Masterman, the other five finalist teams hail from high schools in Johns Creek, Georgia; Lincolnshire, Illinois (two teams); Lincroft, New Jersey; and Livingston, New Jersey.
“The most relevant academic exercise you can offer students is the opportunity to model real world multidimensional open-ended problems that require ingenuity, mathematical thinking, creativity, teamwork, and grit in order to come up with viable solutions,” said Masterman coach Kate Smith.
“This is what invigorates students intellectually. Every year, my junior team members are eager to return to this competition and develop an even better submission their senior year.”
Using mathematical modeling, students had 14 consecutive hours in late February and early March to come up with a solution to a real-world issue: defeating the digital divide to make internet accessible to all. A total of 535 teams submitted papers detailing their recommendations.
“We asked students to think about how needs vary from person to person and how to best get high-speed internet to rural, suburban and urban areas,” said M3 Challenge director of judging and lead problem developer Karen Bliss, Virginia Military Institute.
“While there’s no one mathematical approach that is the right way to answer these questions, we look forward to seeing how the students used mathematical modeling to reach an answer and explain how what they value shows up in their models.”
Now in its 16th year, M3 Challenge is a program of Philadelphia-based Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) and is sponsored by MathWorks.
It spotlights applied mathematics as a problem-solving tool and motivates students to consider further education and careers in applied math, computational and data sciences, as well as technical computing.
Winning teams will be awarded a share of $125,000 in scholarships, with the champion team receiving $22,500 in 2021.
