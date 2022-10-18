High-schoolers “Step Up to College” with help from education nonprofits
High school students from George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science joined Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars for a “Step Up To College” event during lunch-period last month.
The event provided tools and resources to students to help them prepare for the college process through the “Step Up to College Guide,” a printed and digital resource created by Philadelphia Futures. Nearly 30,000 copies are being distributed to schools and organizations across the Philadelphia region.
The Guide, which is available at www.stepuptocollege.org, provides tools to assess interests and potential future careers, helpful next steps to prepare for the college search and application process, guidance with financial aid and more.
In May 2022, Philadelphia Futures announced it would merge with Steppingstone Scholars to create one of the most dynamic, expansive, and trusted educational nonprofits in the City of Philadelphia to better serve Philadelphia students through a wider reach and significantly enhanced programming.
The “Step Up to College” Guide is a critical resource from the merging organizations to ensure that “all Philadelphia students graduate high school with pathways to economic mobility through college and workforce success.”
