Good news in the district

School district, The Fund,
Wawa celebrate one-year
partnership
The School District of Philadelphia recently joined Wawa and The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia (the Fund) to mark the one-year anniversary of a partnership that has supported District employees and operations throughout the pandemic.
The celebration was held at one of the District’s three school bus garages where Wawa treated the school district drivers and garage operations staff to a special lunch as part of their new Catering to Our Communities program. Drivers and staff at the two other bus station locations also were treated to a special appreciation lunch.
“We are very appreciative to partners like Wawa who recognize the important work our employees do every day to support students, families, and communities,” said William R. Hite, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.
“These last two years have been very challenging due to the pandemic, so we are grateful to Wawa for providing additional support to help our schools continue to safely offer in-person learning,” he added.
During the event, Wawa also announced its donation of 80,000 COVID test kits to the District during January and February of this year to help keep teachers and students safe in the classroom.
“Wawa’s donations to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia over this last year helped us recognize and thank District employees at a time when they were working harder because of the two-year pandemic,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, president and CEO of the Fund.
“Wawa’s additional recent donation of 80,000 COVID test kits augmented a critical testing program to helping teachers, kids, and their families feel safe to resume in-person learning,” she added.
During an event at Northeast High School last year, Wawa started its support by recognizing over 3,000 essential District employees who remained onsite to provide food and support to students and families in need with an Appreciation Kit, containing Wawa gift cards as well as coupons for hoagies, donuts, coffee, teas and other beverages.
The Fund then purchased an additional 1,335 Appreciation Kits for bus drivers, IT professionals, building engineers, and others for a total of 4,335 kits distributed.
“As part of our commitment to serving our communities, we are delighted to support The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia and District faculty with food, resources, gift cards, and our appreciation for everything they’ve done to keep students safely in schools these past challenging years,” said Becky Altemus, Wawa Director of Store Operations.
