Good news in the district

District, Conquering Kindergarten launches toolkits to support social-emotional learning
Conquering Kindergarten has launched a new, customizable toolkit to support families and teachers as they help students conquer the 14 key social and emotional learning skills used on the School District of Philadelphia’s kindergarten report card.
The tool allows users to create a custom toolkit by selecting specific skills for which they would like resources. The tool compiles research-based tips, tricks, and a reading list specific to each skill into a personalized, printable toolkit. Resources are tailored to at-home or in-classroom use based upon the user’s selections.
Conquering Kindergarten was developed by Penn Child Research Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia and local teachers and families.
Launched in 2019, Conquering Kindergarten is a district-wide initiative aimed at supporting families and teachers as they work together to help children learn the important social-emotional learning skills on the kindergarten report card. These skills include academic engagement skills, like working independently, and social engagement skills, like getting along well with others.
The Penn Child Research Center, in partnership with the District and elementary school teachers, developed the 14 targeted skills for the report card so that teachers and families can focus on key competencies that research demonstrates support many positive outcomes inside and outside of the classroom.
These skills are listed under the heading, “Skills and Behaviors that Promote Learning” and are evaluated by teachers on the report card four times a year for each child in kindergarten.
For more information on Conquering Kindergarten visit https://conqueringkindergarten.org/toolkit/.
