Good news in the district

Flyers Recess Program Comes
to Joseph Pennell Elementary SchoolThe Philadelphia Flyers’ brand-new, free school assembly program is coming to Joseph Pennell Elementary School.
Flyers Recess is an in-person, interactive assembly with Flyers staff and Gritty that introduces elementary children to ice hockey to inspire the next generation of Flyers fans and hockey players. Joseph Pennell celebrated the news last month during a school assembly in the auditorium.
The school’s health and physical education teacher will receive equipment and resources to include street hockey within their classes. Students will also receive swag and two complimentary Flyers tickets for a Flyers game next season.
Schools were invited to apply to have a Flyers Recess at their school. Applications are currently closed for this year, but will re-open late summer for next season.
