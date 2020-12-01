Good news in the district

Hill-Freedman Records releases album ‘Things That Matter’

Hill-Freedman Records, the record label of Philadelphia public high school Hill-Freedman World Academy of the School District of Philadelphia, announced the release of “Things That Matter,” an album of 20 original student songs co-produced by Philadelphia music nonprofit World Cafe Live.

The label’s latest project started in 2019 as an in-school project of Hill-Freedman’s IB Design/Music Technology curriculum in the school’s International Baccalaureate Program, the collaboration was completed online once schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Music Technology teacher Ezechial Thurman, “Things That Matter,” is the label’s fourth album, all of which have been made in partnership with World Cafe Live, one of the region’s leading independent music venues.

A trio of World Cafe Live teaching artists— composer/songwriter/producer Andrew Lipke, hip hop artist Chill Moody and Grammy-nominated songwriter Kristal “Tytewriter” Oliver—all acclaimed for their performing and recording, joined Thurman, Artist Year fellow Justin Jaramillo and marketing and promotion teaching artist Ikeya Sade in the collaboration.

The title track, which was written, produced and performed by freshman Jehmir Nixon, takes its name from Martin Luther King Jr.’s declaration, The lead-off track, “Show Me,” was written, produced and performed by junior Samuel Smith.

“The murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the need to confront systemic racism and injustice in society challenged, outraged, and inspired the student artists,” said Thurman. “This album stands as a testament to the creativity and voices of young people speaking up during a turbulent moment in our country,” Thurman said.

In the fall and winter of 2019-20, Thurman, the teaching artists and the students explored the origins of hip-hop, creating samples, original beats and digital tracks and composing poetry and lyrics. When the pandemic struck, students and adults committed to making the album virtually. Though it was not a required activity, the project became a passion for a core group of students. The result was a process of Zoom meetings and home production, online recording sessions and collaboration-by-text.

David Bradley, Producing Director of Arts and Learning for World Cafe Live, noted that the collaboration with Hill-Freedman represents a core part of the organization’s mission.

“We’re committed to be a place where artistry meets social impact,” Bradley said. “At a time when we can’t gather in person to share live music, it is really important to encourage these student artists. Their work pulls us together across the distance we’re experiencing.”