Good news in the district

Tyrese Maxey teams up
with Stroehmann Bread
for essay contest
Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers will be joining forces with Stroehmann Bread to champion education and literacy through the annual King or Queen of the Classroom Contest.
The contest aims to thank individuals who have been instrumental to the education of students in the past year.
“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey as we launch our King and Queen of the Classroom contest for its third season,” said Jennifer Hudak, Stroehmann associate brand manager.
“Tyrese’s extraordinary passion for giving back to the community is a slam dunk for our mission for this contest,” Hudak added.
To enter, students in grades K-12 will have the opportunity to nominate a person who has been influential to their education this past year.
By submitting a short essay, nominators can explain why their nominee deserves this special recognition for how they have demonstrated their commitment to the student during the pandemic.
Three winners chosen during the contest — and those who nominated them — will receive a 45-minute virtual meet and greet with Maxey, a 76ers gift bag with assorted team merchandise, and a No. 0 jersey signed by Maxey himself. The winners will also receive tickets to a future 76ers game and a donation of $3,000 to be used for books at a school of their choice.
“The main message that I want to bring is gratitude,” Maxey said in a statement. “This contest is the ultimate expression of appreciation — not just to our teachers, but to everyone who has an impact on our educational experience.
“Whenever there is a chance to give back, especially in the Philadelphia area, I try my best to do so,” he added. “I want to motivate students to step up and say thank you to those who have pushed us to do our best and set us up for future success.”
The deadline for the contest is March 16.
— For more information, visit https://www.nba.com/sixers/king-or-queen-classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.