Good news in the district

Philly schools aims to offer full in-person learning this fall
School District of Philadelphia administrators, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, city leaders and other union officials say they are optimistic about offering full-time, in-person learning in the 2021-22 school year.
A full return to classes, slated for August 31, will be contingent on federal and local health authorities relaxing all social distancing requirements at schools.
“The full reopening of schools is a day we’ve all been waiting for,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “I’m especially happy for our students.
“They’ll enjoy the academic and social-emotional benefits of in-person learning and after a long year of isolation and uncertainty, they’ll get to connect with their friends and teachers,” he added.
The change would be the first time students would be learning in person five days a week since March of last year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the district to go virtual.
While the current hybrid learning plan would be phased out for the next school year, district administrators are exploring a 100% digital learning option for families with whom a return to in-person learning would pose a significant challenge.
The District will also be holding Back-to-School Engagement forums, a series of five focus groups in multiple languages so families can provide direct, verbal input, in a small group setting. The last event will take place June 3.
“We understand both the need and importance of our students returning to in-person learning, five days a week,” said Superintendent William Hite in a statement.
“Having students in classrooms with educators will help them heal and recover from the many devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. “We are in full support of the national call to action of reopening schools, and are confident that we can do so safely.”
