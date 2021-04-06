Good news in the district

Wawa Donates 3,000 Appreciation Kits to District Essential Employees
Wawa and The Fund for Philadelphia School District reflected on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic last month by recognizing over 3,000 essential employees who have remained onsite to provide food and support to students and families in need.
The District along with The Fund recognized how hard the support staff has worked this past year and wanted to acknowledge their ongoing efforts from day one of the pandemic with a small gesture of appreciation and gift to show gratitude.by purchasing Wawa gift cards.
“When the pandemic first hit, one of our main concerns was ensuring how our students who rely on the District for access to healthy, nutritious meals could be supported if they weren’t able to come to school each day,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite.
“Our Food Services Team truly became our essential workers, diligently working to seamlessly support our students and families by coordinating meal distributions at school sites across the City of Philadelphia,” he added. “I’m pleased to say that, since March 2020, this group of hardworking individuals reported to work each week and the results of their time and energy allowed for the District to distribute more than eight million meals to students.”
As a company dedicated to serving the community with essential services as well, Wawa donated 3,000 of the appreciation kits as the company’s way of supporting one of the largest public-school systems in its hometown and recognizing the worker’s dedication to continuing important community support. The Fund has purchased an additional 1,335 Appreciation Kits for additional faculty members for a total of 4,335 kits distributed.
“As an essential business, Wawa understands firsthand the importance of remaining open to serve the community during times of need and are honored to help Dr. Hite, The School District of Philadelphia and The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia recognize these essential employees who showed such an ongoing commitment to serving students and families throughout the pandemic,” said Wawa Senior Director of Store Operations David Simonetti.
“It gives us great pride to support this effort and we hope this small gesture of gifting an appreciation kit brightens the days of essential workers whose support meant so much to the community.”
