Good news in the district

District students participates in Malcolm Bernard HBCU College Fair
The School District of Philadelphia recently hosted the annual Malcolm Bernard Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Fair and introduced high school students to 49 college admissions representatives from HBCUs.
The event, which was held at students explore college options with HBCU admissions professionals, scholarship opportunities, application fee waivers and instant admission as well as attend workshops. Community partners were also on site with resources for students and families.
Mastbaum, Philadelphia Academies Inc., launches pre-apprenticeship in construction trades program
Philadelphia Academies Inc. and Working Families Partnership Philadelphia along with Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical High School celebrated the launch of a new Pre-Apprenticeship in the Construction Trades (PACT) Program.
Students in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and welding pathways heard from key industry and community speakers about the opportunities and benefits of a registered apprenticeship and met with union and apprenticeship representatives about these career-building programs.
National Apprenticeship Week, a nationwide celebration with industry, labor, equity, workforce, education and government leaders to support apprenticeship, was held during November 14-20.
