Good news in the district

Comcast NBCUniversal awards two scholarships at luncheon
Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation honored two former Philadelphia students with the Gustave G. Amsterdam Leadership Award at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s annual Mayoral Luncheon last month.
Comcast Senior Executive Vice President David L. Cohen presented students Jasmine Tran and Sabab Bhuiyan each with a $5,000 scholarship award at the luncheon, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
“We believe that developing the next generation of leaders begins in the classroom — with education playing a key role in developing citizens who will go on to improve our local communities and beyond,” Cohen said. “Gus cared deeply about Philadelphia and its young people, and he would have been proud of this year’s honorees, Jasmine and Sabab.”
Tran graduated from Girard Academic Music Program where she excelled both in and out of the classroom. In addition to playing piano and violin, and singing in the choir, she was involved in numerous clubs and programs including the Red Cross Club, Yearbook Club, Vietlead, a Vietnamese community-based organization, and “ASPire,” which stands for “After School Program: imagine, reach, explore” to name a few.
Her passion for community service, including her time at MANNA, where she has been an active volunteer since the ninth grade, taught her important life and leadership skills, which she carries with her as she studies to become a physician assistant at Temple University.
Bhuiyan moved to Philadelphia from Bangladesh in 2016 and is a graduate of Northeast High School. In addition to serving as captain of his JV soccer team, Bhuiyan was a Model U.N. Delegate and a guitarist in the Northeast High School orchestra.
He demonstrates both passion and compassion for helping populations in need, at home and abroad, through his involvement with Project International Education, serving as treasure of his school’s UNICEF Club and his volunteer work with Footsteps, where he helped bring clean drinking water to remote areas in Bangladesh. Bhuiyan is a freshman at Drexel University majoring in management information systems and minoring in computer science.
Finalists for the Gus Amsterdam Leadership Awards are chosen from the winners of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s Leaders and Achievers scholarships. The nationwide Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors who demonstrate outstanding community service, exceptional academic performance and strong leadership skills.
Since 2001, Comcast NBCUniversal has awarded about $33 million in scholarships to about 30,000 students. That includes the Gus Amsterdam Award winners who attended high school in Philadelphia and are continuing their education at a college or university in the city.
