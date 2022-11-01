Gompers hosts surprise retirement celebration for crossing guard
The Samuel Gompers School recently held a surprise retirement celebration for a crossing guard, who retired after 38 years of service.
Carman Harris, who was with the school as a crossing guard since 1984, became a staple of the Samuel Gompers community and served as Home and School President, CEO of Gompers’ United Parents for Successful Children and an active member in the community. She has crossed generations of students at the school including current students and their families.
The school celebrated her with an afternoon assembly which was followed by a celebratory final crossing and a gathering after school with current and former Gompers staff, community members, families and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.