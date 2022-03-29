Overbrook High students learn music production from Hip-Hop artist Chill Moody
Thirty sophomores and juniors of Overbrook High School, who are enrolled in the Mann’s Music Industry Training Program (MITP), visited REC Philly on March 17 to learn about record labels, music production using Logic Pro software and the art of rap and lyricism.
Leading the session was Overbrook alumnus, hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Chill Moody, who has a clothing, consulting and recording brand “nicethings.”
Joining him at the event was REC Philly producers, who have collaborated with GRAMMY award-winning artists.
Students at the event made up the first-ever two cohorts of MITP, which launched in 2021 to connect high school students to the music industry workforce and help close the opportunity gap in West Philadelphia.
The hands-on program teaches Overbrook students different facets of the music industry – including music production, sound engineering, music business, stage lighting, video makeup, and more. As the students advance through the program, they are exposed to apprenticeship opportunities with companies in the field.
Overbrook is the flagship site for the program and serves as the West Philadelphia hub for the Mann’s workforce development effort.
MITP, sponsored by PECO, is operated by lead partners including the Mann, the School District of Philadelphia, D.A.S.H. (Destined to Achieve Successful Heights), REC Philly, Live Nation Urban, and Live Nation Philadelphia.
Four Pioneering Ballerinas of the Dance Theater of Harlem taught classes at CAPA
Four of the five founding members of the Dance Theater of Harlem, now of the 152nd Street Black Ballet Legacy, was joined by a live piano accompanist on March 17 to teach a master class to junior and senior dance students at Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA).
The Philadelphia Ballet hosted a panel discussion with the iconic ballerinas, who shared their story to encourage the next generation of dancers last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.