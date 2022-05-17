Good news in the district

George Washington High School hosts U.S. Navy’s virtual reality experience
National Navy leaders visited schools last week as part of its recruitment efforts, seeking students to fill their high-demand STEM fields, such as nuclear engineering, cryptology, IT and health care. Schools include George Washington, Lincoln, Roxborough, Mastbaum, Bartram and Overbrook High Schools.
As part of the visit to spark interest among students, the Navy showcased its mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience at select schools. Students had the opportunity to experience a combat rescue mission through the Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience.
Schools also hosted a Career Exploration Day, providing students the opportunity to talk directly to officers from various fields in the Navy. The Navy also shared information about its $180,000 ROTC Scholarship Program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.
Add B. Anderson School received donation from local business owner
Councilmember at-large David Oh recently joined Sang Kyu Na, owner of Penn Center Beauty Supply in Center City, to present the Add B. Anderson School with 17 orchestral instruments – including violins, saxophones, trumpets and clarinets – and 30 needed desks and chairs.
The donation will permit the expansion of the school’s musical education programming. The donation is valued at $11,183.95.
Na has made annual contributions Philadelphia public schools in coordination with the Office of Councilmember David Oh. Na tasks the Oh with selecting a deserving school in need of assistance. This is the fifth consecutive year in which Na has collaborated with Oh to make such a donation.
“For the past five years, Mr. Na has generously invested in the future of Philadelphia – our children – and I cannot thank him enough for the example he sets for students and members of the community,” said Oh said in a statement. “I am honored to assist him again this year.”
Na purchased Penn Center Beauty Supply in Center City in 2012 and began forming relationships with his customers, many of whom are working-class Philadelphians with school-aged children. Knowing the importance of education and having experienced hardships himself as an immigrant from South Korea, he wanted to give back to Philadelphia.
Add B. Anderson School enrolls 416 students from K-8. The donation will enable students to take the instruments home to practice and not be limited to playing music once a week.
