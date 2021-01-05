Good news in the district

Time Magazine features Blankenburg nurse

Shelah McMillan, a nurse at Rudolph Blankenburg Elementary School, was recently featured in Time Magazine’s Person of the Year issue, which names frontline healthcare workers as Guardians of the Year.

She appeared on the publication’s cover saluting healthcare workers’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being a school nurse is something I love. As a mother, I know there’s nothing more important than making sure our children are healthy and well taken care of,” McMillan said. “So, there’s nothing more I love than being in a school and letting children and their families know that we’re here for them.”

“With school buildings closed, I haven’t been able to see all of my students, but this work has allowed me to connect with so many more families across the region,” she added. “It’s been a truly rewarding experience, especially when I do connect with Blankenburg families and let them know we’re still here for them and want to make sure they get through this.”

McMillan, who has been with the District for three years, also works as an emergency room nurse at Albert Einstein Medical Center. With school buildings closed during the pandemic, McMillan has sent some of her time supporting the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a nonprofit that provides free testing to people in the Philadelphia region, focusing primarily on the African American community, which has been hit hardest by the virus.

Blankenburg principal Leandrea Hagan said that McMillan has been a great resource for the Blankenburg community during what has been a challenging time.

“Nurse Shelah is not just a school nurse, but a community nurse,” Hagan said. “She embodies our school’s mission of providing a safe, supportive and nurturing environment to our school family and her service to us and people throughout the City of Philadelphia at this time is truly commendable.”