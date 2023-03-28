Good news in the district

Live Nation donates money to help fund music programs in Philly schools
Live Nation Philadelphia and Live Nation Urban recently presented a check for more than $100,000 to the School District of Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia.
Award-winning singer Jill Scott, who held a three-show residency at the Met in March for her “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1” 23rd Anniversary Tour, made a special appearance during the presentation after her show.
Live Nation’s donation is an annual commitment of providing a portion of every ticket sold at The Met Philadelphia to help fund music programs in Philadelphia Schools, including Scott’s alma mater Philadelphia High School for Girls.
Philadelphia native and rapper Tierra Whack, who grew up only a few blocks from The Met Philadelphia and attended the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, also stopped by for the presentation.
