Good news in the district

School district launches facilities planning process website
The School District of Philadelphia has launched the interactive website for the Facilities Planning Process (FPP).
The website, contains an interactive map where you can find information about the condition of each District-run school building including: analysis of each building’s physical conditions, assessment of each facility’s suitability for teaching and learning, and an evaluation of each building’s usage for school and non-school-related activities.
On the website, families will also find short, informational videos that explain how the data was gathered and how it will be used.
During the month of May, families will have an opportunity to learn more about the FPP process, and all the helpful tools on the website, by attending one of the District’s virtual Community Conversations.
Specific sessions will be conducted in Spanish, and other language translation services are available with prior arrangement.
For more information, visit http://www.philasdfacilities.info.
Horatio B. Hackett School held ceremony for renovated library
The Horatio B. Hackett School hosted an unveiling ceremony for its recently renovated library last month. During the event, the school honored the class who had the most growth in reading throughout the year, as well as volunteers who made a significant impact on the school community. A volunteer librarian received a special gift from the school as a thank-you for her time.
The library was supported by a matching grant through the Neubauer Family Foundation, as well as monies raised through school and community events. The $25,000 raised went toward renovating the library, purchasing more than 15,000 new books and cozy seating.
