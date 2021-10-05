Good news in the district

Philadelphia Phillies announces reading program with student perks for 2021-2022 School Year
The Philadelphia Phillies presents The Phanatic About Reading program.
Presented by Xfinity, the free, incentive-based program encourages students in grades Pre-K through 8 to read or be read to for a minimum of 15 minutes a day to improve their literacy skills.
Teachers, librarians, principals, and parents are encouraged to register their classrooms and students to read along with the Phanatic during the school year.
Incentives are provided and top performing schools, based on teacher feedback, have a chance to receive a special experience with the Phanatic.
Additionally, the most improved and most outstanding readers in the program are recognized during Phanatic About Reading Night prior to a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. Participating students are also given completion certificates at the end of the school year.
Upon registration, teachers will receive incentives and materials, such as bookmarks for all students, a book and poster for each classroom, reading logs, PDF copies of books from the Phanatic’s children’s book series and wallpapers that can be used on phones and computers.
For more information, email community@phillies.com.
