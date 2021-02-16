Good news in the district

Green Family Foundation, Firstrust accepting entries for scholarship
The Daniel B. and Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for its 52nd annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program.
College-bound high school seniors are invited to compete for academic scholarships totaling $140,000.
“With this exciting scholarship program, The Green Family Foundation and Firstrust are privileged to support regional high school students as they continue their higher education,” said Trustee of the Foundation and Chairman and CEO of Firstrust Richard J. Green.
“Now in its 52nd year, the Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is built on the legacy of my grandfather, Firstrust’s Founder, who was a staunch believer in encouraging students to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams,” he added. “Now more than ever, we need to build up our communities, so it is an honor to assist those who are committed to using their education to better their community.”
Students who are eligible for the scholarship must be high school graduating seniors from public, private, parochial and charter schools, home-schooled students, technical school graduates and GED recipients, who plan to attend a four-year, not-for-profit, accredited college and are legal United States citizens living within the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas.
The scholarships will be awarded in four prize levels including three top winners to receive $10,000 each, five second-place winners get $7,500 each, seven third-place winners get $5,000 each, and 15 fourth-place winners get $2,500 each.
Students must submit an essay of 300 words or less, typewritten in a 12-point font with 1-inch margins, that answers the question: “How Will Your College Education Help You To Make A Substantial Impact In Your Community?”
Students must apply online and essays must be submitted on or before March 19. Only one essay per student may be submitted.
Winners will be notified in early May 2021. Due to our current environment, this year’s awards ceremony may be held virtually to support safe social distancing and statewide stay-at-home orders.
For more information, visit www.SamuelAGreenScholarship.com.
