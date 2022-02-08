Good news in the district

Nominations still open for Lindback Award
Nominations are still open for the 2021-2022 Lindback Award for Distinguished Principals and Teachers.
Nominations for principal awards close on Friday, February 11, 2022 at noon, while applications for teacher awards close on Monday, March 14, 2022 at noon.
For the 2021-2022 year, the Lindback Foundation will award 60 distinguished teachers and seven principals from Philadelphia public schools who demonstrate excellence in promoting learning at the highest levels. The teacher award recipients will be chosen based on their activities that improve the intellectual and character development of students. Similarly, the Lindback Distinguished Principal Award recognizes and rewards school principals who have made significant leadership and humanitarian contributions to his/her school community.
Since 2011, Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation of Philadelphia has been recognizing and rewarding school principals who have made significant leadership and humanitarian contributions to their school community.
For more information, visit https://www.philasd.org/cso/about/lindback-foundation-awards/.
