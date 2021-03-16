PHA extends partnership with Boys and Girls Club
The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has extended its agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia through the end of the school year to continue to provide remote learning support for school-age children at eight PHA developments.
PHA adapted the Out of School Programming model at the start of the school year, so that the Boys and Girls Club would provide programming five days per week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Abbotsford, Raymond Rosen, Spring Garden, Wilson Park, Johnson Homes, Harrison Plaza and Bartram Village.
The programming being provided by the Boys and Girls Club includes learning support, internet access, access to materials and supplies, and staff oversight of children as they engage in remote learning.
The staff will ensure that students are accessing their schoolwork in a quiet and nurturing environment. They distribute meals to the students during their school day and offer assistance with their assignments when needed. They also oversee adherence to COVID-19 rules and regulations, ensuring that students and staff are safe.
“Based upon the work performed to date, especially adapting to the challenges created by the public health crisis, the PHA board made the decision to continue these vital services,” said PHA President and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah.
“Students living at these sites are depending on this programming, and we cannot let them fall behind in their studies. We wanted to assure their families that this support will continue until July 1.”
The Boys and Girls Club has filled the gap since Philadelphia schools closed last March and PHA’s after-school programs ceased as well. PHA in collaboration with the city of Philadelphia wanted to ensure that young people living in PHA communities still received breakfast and lunch, meals that most PHA children received during their time in school.
The Boys and Girls Club has eagerly and capably assisted PHA’s Resident Programs and Partnerships Department with the distribution of meals and programs since that time. Its contract with PHA was set to expire, necessitating this five-month extension.
PHA will issue a Request for Proposals seeking providers to implement this same kind of programming beginning July 1, 2021.
