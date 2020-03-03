Good news in the district

Schools mark 4th straight year of SPR improvements
The School District of Philadelphia celebrated four consecutive years of improvement among both District-led and charter schools on its 2018-2019 School Progress Report (SPR) last month. Fifty schools were also honored for significant and multi-year improvement during the event at William H. Hunter Elementary School.
“I am happy and proud to celebrate our schools’ improvement, especially here at Hunter School, which serves the hardworking community I represent,” said Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez. “I believe, along with the Mayor (James Kenney) and Dr. (Superintendent William) Hite, that we can have equity and excellence in every neighborhood and ZIP code, and as the new chair of Council’s Education Committee I look forward to continuing our work together.”
Results from the 2018-2019 School Progress Report (SPR) show that the average Overall SPR score for schools citywide increased 11 points from 33% in 2014-2015, when the District implemented its Action Plan 3.0, to 44% in 2018-2019.
Kenney and Hite recognized the achievement with Hunter Principal Heather Miller, Quiñones-Sánchez, Board of Education members, students, parents, staff and principals from schools around Philadelphia. Hunter was selected to host the annual event because it made three years of continuous improvement on its Overall SPR score.
“We are so proud to honor our schools across the city that keep improving, year after year,” Hite said. “After years of investments, we are seeing increases, particularly in climate and progress. We are excited to recognize the hard work of our students, teachers, principals, support staff, families and partners who are in our schools each day.
“While there is still much more work to do, today we pause to acknowledge our successes and the fact that our schools are moving in the right direction,” he added.
The SPR is the District’s primary tool to measure progress towards the Action Plan 3.0 anchor goals on grade-level literacy and college and career readiness. Now in its seventh year, the SPR evaluates schools in multiple areas, including student achievement, student progress, school climate, and for high schools, college and career readiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.