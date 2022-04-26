Good news in the district

School District principals honored by Lindback Foundation
Seven principals from the School District of Philadelphia recently received the annual Lindback Award for Distinguished Principal Leadership.
This year’s honorees included Omar Crowder, Northeast High School; Erica M. Green, Russell H. Conwell Middle School; Meredith Foote, Overbrook Educational Center; Michael P. Lowe, Cook-Wissahickon School; Susan Rozanski, Richmond School; Susan Thompson, George Washington High School; and Tammy Pierce-Thomas; Eleanor C. Emlen School.
The award is allocated by the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, and recognizes principals who have made significant leadership and humanitarian contributions to their schools and communities.
Each award is accompanied by a $20,000 stipend for the principal to use to improve their school community. An virtual award ceremony was held on April 19.
“Our principals have always been caring leaders of our school communities, but we have seen principals go to extraordinary lengths to support their staff, students and families over these last two years,” said William R. Hite, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia in a statement.
“It’s clear that the Lindback Foundation and its trustees understand the impact that great leadership can have on our students and school communities, especially in times like this,” Hite added. “We are grateful that the foundation continues to support the District and our school leaders. This honor and the monetary awards that come along with it will have a positive and lasting impact on our students.”
Members of the community were able to nominate principals from District schools. Seven principals were then selected from the pool of nominees by the Lindback Foundation’s Selection Committee based on their leadership and humanitarian contributions to their respective school communities.
“The Lindback Foundation is committed to recognizing the leadership and excellence of principals in the School District of Philadelphia by providing financial assistance to important projects identified by the award winners at their respective schools,” said David Loder, a trustee for the Lindback Foundation. “This is a particularly critical endeavor in this era of the pandemic.”
The Foundation also honors teachers with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teachers. A total of 60 teachers will be chosen for the teachers award, which will be presented on May 24. Each teacher honored will receive a $3,500 award.
