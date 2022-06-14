Good news in the district

SLA Beeber senior wins Philly school district oratorical contest
A senior from Science Leadership Academy at Beeber won the School District of Philadelphia’s second annual Oratorical Contest, an event showcasing the talents of high school students.
Senior Teia Hudson was selected as the winner of the competition among six other finalists during last month’s event at District headquarters.
More than 50 students submitted original three-minute speeches, poems or spoken word pieces centered around this year’s theme, “Show Us Your Light,” inspired by Amanda Gormon’s “The Hill We Climb.”
Students were encouraged to reflect on what it means to be introspective and self-expressive and to identify the special light that is inside of them that they share with the world.
The other finalists included freshman Zephyra DeVine, freshman Jack Zhou, freshman Lily Dorfman, freshman Ghent Kadrija, freshman Jia-ming Gong and senior Marie Frazier.
The annual event was coordinated through the School District of Philadelphia Office of Academic Supports.
