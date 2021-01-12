Good news in the district

Philadelphia Eagles to

support Positive Coaching Alliance, Public LeagueThe Philadelphia Eagles announced their support for the partnership between Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) and the Philadelphia Public League (PPL).

“We are excited to expand our work with two organizations that share our values and dedication to inspiring our youth and providing the necessary resources and education to help make them and those around them better,” said director of community relations for the Philadelphia Eagles Julie Hirshey. “We look forward to helping increase the impact of PCA’s partnership with the Public League and creating a positive football experience for everyone.”

In teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance, a national nonprofit with a mission to create better athletes and better people through training for coaches, student-athletes, parents and administrators, the Eagles and PPL are making a commitment to ensure youth have a positive, character-building sports experience.

“This partnership and commitment will help better support coaches in training and student-athletes in their social-emotional learning outside of the classroom,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William R. Hite Jr. “As a former student-athlete, coach and mentor, I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue improving sports and coaching at all levels.”

Through the partnership, the Eagles will provide benefits to PCA by coordinating guest appearances with current players and Eagles Legends at virtual workshop trainings and special events, providing financial incentives for Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year awards, as well as scholarship programs, host a 2021 Eagles Summer Camp VIP experience for all award and scholarship winners and nominees, provided local health and safety guidelines deem it safe, and provide marketing to help promote PCA and PPL events and programs.

“PCA’s training will provide opportunities for personal and professional development for PPL’s athletic directors and coaches, as well as, leadership and life skills training for student-athletes which will only enhance the sports experience for all involved,” said School District of Philadelphia executive director of athletics James Patrick Lynch. “We look forward to working together with PCA and the Eagles to ensure sports is done right.”

Former Eagles defensive end and PCA’s senior partnership manager for the mid-Atlantic and Philadelphia regions, Brandon Whiting, helped create this partnership.

A self-proclaimed “student of the game,” and son of a high school football coach, Whiting gained an early appreciation and respect for the positive and transformative impact of sports.

“Philadelphia is such a great sports city and has been a huge part of my journey as an athlete. It’s an honor to be part of this opportunity to inspire and influence a new generation of young athletes,” Whiting said. “This partnership showcases the Eagles and PPL’s commitment to great coaching and a positive sports culture.”